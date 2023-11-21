NZCTU Supports The 65,000 Care Workers Impacted By Pay Equity Claim
Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 4:34 pm Press Release: NZCTU
The NZCTU strongly supports unions, including the
Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, E
tū, National Union of Public Employees, and New Zealand
Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa,
in filing a second pay equity claim for 65,000 care and
support workers.
“This claim addresses
ongoing underpayment fuelled by gender-based discrimination
in a sector where a pay equity settlement is long
overdue.
“It is now urgent that employers and
government support this claim process to a speedy
conclusion, with the Care and Support Settlement Act set to
expire on December 31,” said Melissa Ansell-Bridges, NZCTU
Secretary.
“This highly skilled and essential
workforce needs proper recognition for the work they
do.
“The claim covers workers in home-based support
services, aged residential care, mental health, addictions,
and disability support services. It follows unacceptable
delays in the original claim.
"Workers have been left
waiting for far too long for that injustice to be rectified,
going to work every day knowing they're paid less than what
they're worth."
As the Care and Support Workers (Pay
Equity) Settlement Act 2017 approaches its expiration, the
NZCTU urges the incoming Government to intervention to
ensure fair wages for this dedicated
workforce.
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More
BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More
The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More