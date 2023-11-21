Goose The Dog Helps Search On Mount Peel

Search and rescue volunteers braved the weather on Friday night in search of two people overdue from a day walk at Little Mt Peel.

The pair ventured into the hills but missed a track junction and continued past their turnaround point before becoming lost.

South Canterbury and Rakaia Land Search and Rescue volunteers including ‘Goose’ the dog, supported by Aoraki Police SAR squad, ventured up Mount Peel over several hours in the dark.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also tasked.

‘Goose’ and his handler followed strong signs of the pair leading along the ridge above Little Mt Peel towards Mount Peel.

The missing pair were located shortly after by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, huddled down in scrub near the summit of Middle Mount Peel.

Both were airlifted from the mountain about 3.30am, around seven hours after they were reported missing.

They were assessed by the Westpac crew and one was taken to hospital for further medical attention.

It is a timely reminder to ensure when venturing out into the hills to be fully prepared, and to check the forecast.

Weather conditions can change quickly and although it may be fine when you start your walk you must be prepared for the cold and dark.

Ensure you have working communication equipment and if you are relying on your cell phone for all manner of navigation and communication, take a battery pack and make sure you know how to use it.

We’re grateful to everyone who’s contributed to this successful outcome.

© Scoop Media

