Council Considers Closures Due To Vandalism

Masterton District Council is considering closing the exeloos at Queen Elizabeth Park overnight due to ongoing issues with vandalism.

Over the past three nights, the toilets have been tagged with spray paint. Manager Community Facilities and Activities, Corin Haines said he was disappointed to have to think about closing the facility overnight, but the ongoing vandalism left him no choice.

“I’m enormously disappointed that the actions of a few people means an entire community could lose access to a facility,” he said.

“For the past few days our team has had to clean up mindless tagging around the Park that has happened the night before. Most recently, that vandalism has been aimed at the toilets.

“It’s idiotic, and it’s expensive to clean up. This is our community’s asset being targeted, and the community’s money being wasted. I would encourage anyone seeing people tagging or damaging public property to contact the Police immediately.”

