‘Tis The Season To Talk Dogs

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

With school holidays approaching, the weather getting warmer, and people and pets more likely to come face-to-face, Masterton District Council is reminding dog owners of their responsibilities, as well as providing some tips for people coming across dogs.

All dogs over the age of three months must be registered with the Council, and dog owners are responsible for having their dogs under control at all times, including when in off-lead areas.

Care of dogs includes ensuring dogs are kept secure when owners are not around.

Unaccompanied roaming dogs can present a risk to pedestrians and road users.

The Council has resumed after-hours call-outs, and will collect roaming dogs if they have been secured. Given the difficulty in locating non-secured dogs, calls resulting from these animals cannot be responded to after hours. The Council’s after-hours number is 06 378 7752.

While attacks from roaming dogs are rare, the Council advises anyone coming into contact with an unaccompanied dog to take appropriate steps.

“Roaming dogs should not be approached,” Environmental Services Manager Terri Mulligan said.

“If people are approached by a dog that makes them feel uneasy, they should stand still, quietly, with their hands by their sides. When the dog loses interest, they should move away slowly and quietly.”

If an incident occurs, a good description of the dog may help identify it but this process can be difficult with an unaccompanied roaming dog.

With the weather likely to improve, dog owners should not leave dogs in cars, even with windows open. This can cause over-heating and death.

