‘Tis The Season To Talk Dogs

With school holidays approaching, the weather getting
warmer, and people and pets more likely to come
face-to-face, Masterton District Council is reminding dog
owners of their responsibilities, as well as providing some
tips for people coming across dogs.
All dogs over the
age of three months must be registered with the Council, and
dog owners are responsible for having their dogs under
control at all times, including when in off-lead
areas.
Care of dogs includes ensuring dogs are kept
secure when owners are not around.
Unaccompanied
roaming dogs can present a risk to pedestrians and road
users.
The Council has resumed after-hours call-outs,
and will collect roaming dogs if they have been secured.
Given the difficulty in locating non-secured dogs, calls
resulting from these animals cannot be responded to after
hours. The Council’s after-hours number is 06 378
7752.
While attacks from roaming dogs are rare, the
Council advises anyone coming into contact with an
unaccompanied dog to take appropriate
steps.
“Roaming dogs should not be approached,”
Environmental Services Manager Terri Mulligan
said.
“If people are approached by a dog that makes
them feel uneasy, they should stand still, quietly, with
their hands by their sides. When the dog loses interest,
they should move away slowly and quietly.”
If an
incident occurs, a good description of the dog may help
identify it but this process can be difficult with an
unaccompanied roaming dog.
With the weather likely to
improve, dog owners should not leave dogs in cars, even with
windows open. This can cause over-heating and
death.
