AT Working With Shopping Centres To Encourage Transport Choice Ahead Of Black Friday

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport has written to shopping centre and mall owners ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period to encourage public transport use and proactively manage parking within their shopping precincts.

With Black Friday sales this weekend, AT is expecting Auckland’s roads to be busy, and for that to continue in the lead up to Christmas.

AT’s Executive General Manager Public Transport Services Stacey van der Putten is encouraging Aucklanders to use public transport this weekend, and in the weekends leading up to Christmas.

“We know many Aucklanders prefer to drive to shopping malls to do their Christmas shopping and we understand its convenience.

“It is also important to remember we have designed our public transport network to provide frequent services to malls, so customers have an easy option to leave the car at home and catch the bus or train, that way we reduce the traffic congestion that lengthens the trip and frustrates so many” she says.

“We are also asking shopping malls to proactively manage their onsite parking and have clear signage when car parks are full and remind customers of the public transport options available via their apps,” says Ms van der Putten.

The Auckland Transport Operations Centre is working to ensure traffic flow around shopping centres is managed as much as possible, but we need a mix of responses to help alleviate the congestion – including shoppers choosing to bus, train, catch the ferry, walk or cycle to their local malls.

“We all have a part to play to make these journeys easier for everyone,” says Ms van der Putten.

“Shopping centres have a role, and those who can choose to take public transport we strongly encourage to do so. There are frequent services to all shopping centres that will provide a reliable and stress-free trip, rather than having to sit in traffic.”

