Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Opts Not To Include Māori Constituency

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

The Council has decided not to include a Māori constituency in the next local elections in 2025.

"We have previously considered the option of a Māori constituency and felt the best, most appropriate representation was direct representation by mana whenua.

"Nothing has changed to alter our view of that, which is consistent with the advice we have had from Papatipu Rūnanga," Chair Peter Scott said.

"We have had mana whenua representation arrangements with Ngāi Tahu for more than a decade and we value the enhanced decision-making that results from that."

Current representation

Current representation is through 16 councillors - 14 elected from 7 constituencies plus the two Ngāi Tahu councillors enabled through the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022.

"Our two Ngāi Tahu councillors bring a mana whenua perspective to our decision-making and their presence at the Council table recognises the status Ngāi Tahu hold as mana whenua as recognised by the Crown through their Treaty settlement," Scott added.

Read more about our direct Ngāi Tahu representation.

Representation review

The Council must review representation arrangements every six years. The last review was in 2018/19.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The representation review determines the number, size and boundaries of constituencies, determining the number of councillors. These arrangements would apply to the 2025 and 2028 local elections.

The Council can choose to include a Māori constituency, for which anyone on the general or Māori parliamentary roll can stand for election. Only people enrolled for Te Tai Tonga electorate who reside in the constituency would be eligible to vote.

In August, the Council decided to use the first past the post voting system.

Other decisions from the 22 November meeting

Trust appointment: The Council appointed Councillor Greg Byrnes to the Avon-Heathcote Estuary Trust, replacing Councillor Paul Dietsche.

Public transport funding: Extra funding was approved to increase the frequency of Route 7 services, as part of the approved Public Transport Futures programme delivery in Greater Christchurch. The extra funding is to meet cost increases since the budget was approved in the Long-Term Plan 2021-31.

Wilding conifer control funding: The Council approved the administration steps necessary to receive the $4.1 million of additional funding allocated by the Government for wilding control. The boost is in addition to the $3.6 million already included for the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme in Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 