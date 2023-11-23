New Dogs Destined For Disrupting Drug Crime In The Pacific

Two constables - one from the North and one from the South Island are

graduating at the Trentham Dog Training Centre tomorrow.

The Police detector dog handlers along with handlers and dogs from Fiji

Police and Fiji Customs have completed their training and are ready to run

with the big dogs.

Experienced handler Senior Constable Lyal Bayliss and Detector Dog Luther are

heading back to Canterbury to start work, and it’s a first for Lyal as a

narcotics detector handler after 18 years of operating patrol dogs on general

duties, including the Armed Offender Squad.

In 2009 Lyal received a Bronze Merit Award, with his dog Duke for

apprehending an offender who was armed with a knife. In 2021 he was later

presented with a Commissioners Gold Merit Award for bravery with dog Brock

for apprehension of an offender with a firearm.

Luther was the last dog handled by Senior Constable Bruce Lamb who died of

natural causes in May of this year. Bruce had several dogs - notably Gage,

who lost his life when he was shot in the line of duty protecting Bruce in

2010.

Heading to Auckland is Senior Constable Zoe Eginton who will graduate with

her first operational dog, four-year-old detector dog Villa.

Zoe, an officer with 15 years in Wellington District has worked both

frontline and investigative work before being promoted to sergeant.

She’s always held a dream of becoming a Narcotics Detector Dog handler and

jumped at the opportunity when it became available.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator: Police Dogs says “The

Pacific Detector Dog programme, which is funded by Ministry of Foreign

Affairs and Trade, managed by New Zealand Police and supported by New Zealand

Customs Service has proven to be very successful.The programme focuses on

Transnational Organised Crime and regional security across the Pacific. These

new handlers are excited to graduate with high performing dogs and will

continue to support and be a part of the programme.”

Picture left to right: Fiona McPhail (Senior Project Officer PDDP),

Inspector Todd Southall (National Coordinator – Police Dogs), S/Constable

Lyal Bayliss & Detector Dog Luther, Senior Customs Officer Roko Volau &

Detector Dog Ike, Sergeant Mike Robinson (Trainer), Constable Sailasa

Kerekere & Detector Dog Hague, Sergeant Sione Punaivaha (Trainer), Constable

Ilimeleki Leweiloma & Detector Dog Herb, Acting Sergeant Niumaia Lawanicina &

Detector Dog Frosty, Senior Constable Zoe Eginton & Detector Dog Villa.

“It’s been a demanding few weeks for all the handlers, especially our

colleagues from the tropics, who won’t be used to the cold spring weather

we’ve been having in New Zealand,” he says.

Graduating from Fiji Police and based in Suva are Acting Sergeant Niumaia

Lawanicina with Detector Dog Frosty; Constable Ilimeleki Leweiloma with

Detector Dog Herb and Constable Sailasa Kerekere with Detector Dog Hague.

Also graduating alongside his Police colleagues is Senior Customs Officer

Roko Volau and Detector Dog Ike from Fiji Customs, Suva.

New Zealand Customs Group Manager Intelligence, Investigations and

Enforcement, Terry Brown, congratulated Fijian Senior Customs Officer (SCO)

Roko Volau and his fellow graduates.

“SCO Volau’s graduation, along with his Fijian Police colleagues, and

together with the Tongan Police representative assisting the Pacific Detector

Dog Programme, continues an important relationship between Pacific border and

enforcement agencies and New Zealand Customs.

“Like New Zealand Police, Customs is proud to be part of the Programme and

the valuable work it does supporting enforcement capability in Pacific

countries. Detector dog operations and deployment supports wider efforts to

combat the growing threat of transnational crime in the Pacific. This

programme will support our Pacific partners to disrupt drug smuggling closer

to the source, and reduce harm reaching New Zealand,” says Terry Brown.

Todd continues, “The tasks the trainees have faced under the scrutiny of

the trainers while replicating their day-to-day variety of operational work

is not always easy. Weeks away from home and hard training will be put aside

when the handlers receive their graduation certificates tomorrow.

We’ve been assisted by Sergeant Sione Punaivaha from Tonga Police, who has

helped train the handlers on this course. Sione has been with the Tongan

Dog Section since 2014.

“Dog teams do an amazing job in helping keep our communities safe. Their

ability to detect scent is approximately 5000 times that of humans. They

are remarkable at what they do in detecting cash firearms and narcotics.

They undertake a range of equally important prevention and community

engagement work alongside their everyday role,” he says.

These teams provide a critical frontline response for Police and Customs in

regard to detection and prevention – we can’t do without them."

