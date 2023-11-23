15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be starting the weekend early after each winning $13,261 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Auckland Countdown Three Kings Auckland Manukau Pak 'N Save Auckland Schofields Stationers Paper Po Auckland MyLotto Hamilton MyLotto Thames-Coromandel New World Westend Rotorua Greenmeadows New World Napier Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma Hastings Pak n Save Lower Hutt Wellington MyLotto Lower Hutt MyLotto Marlborough MyLotto Dunedin City MyLotto Invercargill City

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

