Police Making Enquiries Into Emails Sent To Multiple Premises

Police are today responding to emails of a concerning nature directed to a number of organisations throughout New Zealand, including schools and hospitals.

We are working to establish the origin of the emails and have yet to establish any actual threat to any organisation.

Staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.

Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned. We’d like to thank all involved for their cooperation as we investigation these emails.

Police will not be disclosing the names of individual organisations that received emails.

