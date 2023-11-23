Death in custody – Gisborne

Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More



From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More

