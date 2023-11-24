Multiple Arrests Made In Relation To Drug Offences In Hawkes Bay

23 November

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy:

Over the past few months the Eastern District Organised Crime group has

conducted a significant operation targeting targeting the sale and supply of

methamphetamine in the Hawke’s Bay area.

The operation culminated in a series of search warrants being executed this

week with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

A number of people have been apprehended including patched members of the

Mongrel Mob or close associates, and charged with a raft of drug dealing and

related offences including participating in an Organised Criminal Group.

As a result a 59 year old male appeared in Hastings District court today and

has been remanded in custody, a 36 year old male and a 62 year old female

will appear in Hastings District court tomorrow, and a 35 year old female

who appeared in court last week, was also remanded in custody.

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy says methamphetamine causes

significant harm in the community and Police will continue to target those

involved in its sale and supply.

