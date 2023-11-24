Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rainbow Run To Kick Start Summerdaze Events Programme

Friday, 24 November 2023, 1:19 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

This weekend’s Night ‘n Day Rainbow Run in Frankton will officially launch this year’s Summerdaze programme of fun events organised or supported by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day said the aim was to bring the community and visitors together through a series of events in the summer months. Summerdaze is all about community connection and wellbeing and enjoying the beauty of our district!

“We’re delighted to bring Summerdaze back to the district for a fourth year. The programme runs until April and will include a broad mix of community events including the Rainbow Runs, Picnic in the Parks and the signature Teddy Bears Picnic events at the end of January,” she said.

The Night ‘n Day Rainbow Runs return for the Summerdaze programme. Sport Central and QLDC will be at Frankton Reserve this Saturday (25 November) for a burst of colour fun beginning at 11.30am. The Rainbow Runs are a great family activity with plenty of laughter and colour to be had across a 5km course. A similar event is planned in Wānaka for March.

Sport Central Community Sport Advisor Tiny Carruthers is excited to have the events back on the calendar.

“What better way to say hello to summer than a 5km fun run or walk while being colour-bombed by five different corn starch stations! I challenge friends, family and flatmates to get together, dress up in black or white and have a blast,” he said.

“The local fire brigade will be on hand to douse participants near the start of the run to make the colours stick better, and we have volunteers and supporters joining QLDC in staffing the stations.”

Night ‘n Day Marketing Manager Monica Micek said there should be a great party atmosphere.

“We’ve sponsored the Rainbow Runs for many years and love to see people getting active and having fun. It’s also great to interact with our customers and share an ice cream with them!”

Summerdaze will also feature free Picnic in the Park events, which are a new addition to the schedule. They begin with the Wānaka Picnic in the Park on Wednesday 29 November from 3.00pm at the Dinosaur Park BBQ area. The Queenstown version takes place on Tuesday 5 December from 3.00pm at Frankton Beach’s BBQ area.

Both events will feature a games trailer packed with fun activities, a pop-up library and a Kiwi classic cooked up by elected officials.

Anyone wanting more information about the Rainbow Runs and Summerdaze events in general, including dates and locations of activities on both sides of the Crown Range, should follow @QLDCSportRec on Facebook or visit qldc.govt.nz/summerdaze.

