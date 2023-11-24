Celebrate Summer At Arrowtown Memorial Pool

Arrowtown’s much-loved outdoor swimming pool opens for another season on Saturday 2 December with a community fun day.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is hosting the event from 11.00am. There’ll be relay races, spot prizes to be won and a sausage sizzle run by Arrowtown Volunteer Fire Brigade.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said it’ll be a great way to celebrate the start of summer.

“Opening the gates to Arrowtown Memorial Pool means the long holidays are just around the corner! For many locals it marks the real start of summer so head down on opening day for a swim or a splash. You can also find out more about your local club – signing up is a great way to make the most of the season and show your support,” he said.

“QLDC memberships offering unlimited access and big savings for regular swimmers are available online now, and you’ll also be able to buy them at the pool once we open.”

“Both the main and toddler pools are heated which means even early-season swimmers can enjoy water at a target temperature of 27 degrees.”

A full list of entry prices, online membership registration, and a daily timetable showing aquatic programmes, special events, group bookings and which lanes are reserved for public swimming are available on the QLDC website. In addition, swimmers can find the latest information regarding special events and unexpected changes to opening hours, for example due to bad weather, on QLDC Sport and Recreation’s Facebook page (@QLDCSportRec) and a dedicated Instagram feed (@arrowtown_memorial_pool).

Normal opening hours are 11.00am-6.00pm every day except Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve when the pool will close at 5.00pm, and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when it will be closed all day.

Arrowtown Memorial Pool closes for the season on Friday, 1 March 2024.

