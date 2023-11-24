New Secondary Schools Teaching Resources Now Available

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is pleased to announce that a new suite of environmental teaching resources is now available for local secondary schools. These resources have been in development since July and have involved Regional Council scientists and local secondary teachers, as well as the Regional Council’s Enviroschools Facilitators.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Environmental Education Community Facilitator, Sara Shaw says “We are very pleased to offer this resource to secondary schools. This will be a great way to support senior students to engage with their local environment as well as providing curriculum specific resources for their teachers.”

Each resource is linked to NCEA standards and suggests an activity in a Hawke’s Bay local park or ngahere (river).

Ms Shaw says “Often it is harder for senior students to be able to get out of the classroom, so for them to have a range of resources on specific topics is a huge help for them and their teachers. We are also excited how it links in with our regional parks and highlights their regional environmental importance.”

The education hub was developed with the help of Waikato Regional Council. The resources can be found by going to .hbrc.govt.nz, search #secondaryresources.

