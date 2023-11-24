Update On Concerning Emails Being Received

Organisations across New Zealand are continuing to receive concerning emails.

A range of organisations have received emails, including schools, hospitals, courthouses, and places of worship.

To date, more than 70 organisations have reported receiving these emails since yesterday morning.

We know that these emails are causing real concern among members of our community, particularly the emails directed at places of worship.

Police remain confident that the emails being received are from the same source, and are not targeted at any particular community or group.

