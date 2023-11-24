Police Acknowledge First Sentencing In Cockle Bay Homicide Case

Police acknowledge the first of two sentencings in the Cockle Bay homicide that occurred in late 2020.

Today, at the High Court at Auckland, 35-year-old Greg Hart was sentenced to 11 years and four months imprisonment, for manslaughter and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The second sentencing is expected to take place early next year.

We will be in a position to comment further on this case once the court process has been completed.

Today’s sentence is another step in the process for Wiremu Arapo’s whānau. I continue to acknowledge their strength throughout this ordeal.

