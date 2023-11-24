Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
High Chance Of Surface Flooding This Weekend

Friday, 24 November 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Groundwater levels across the region are very high, meaning there’s a high chance of surface flooding with the heavy rain forecast this weekend.

Rivers are also running high and there is ponding and surface flooding already across the flats from persistent rain over the past couple of weeks, says Council’s Environmental Monitoring Team Leader Peter Hancock.

Tairāwhiti is under an Orange Heavy Rain Warning until 10am Sunday.

“We thought things had settled but we’re still experiencing multiple rain events that have topped things up and our monitoring team has shown us that groundwater tables are still really high.

“It’s like two steps forward and one step back. The groundwater levels recover and then we get more rain that just tops them back up again.

“So, we’re not out of the woods yet and we ask people to be mindful that surface flooding will occur if we do get the rain that’s forecast.”

Those who have experienced flooding in the past are asked to be prepared by clearing downpipes and making sure drains on their property, or close by on the street, are clear.

Please keep a watch for land movement on your property as well.

If you’re on a hilly section or you’ve had any land subsidence at your place, please check your property and contact us if you notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking in your home or retaining walls leaning.

Please drive to the conditions, and only flush toilets when necessary to remove pressure from the wastewater system.

Call Council on 800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or use the GDC FIX App to report any issues.

