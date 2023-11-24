Precious Kauri Gum Memorial Returned To Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The precious piece of kauri gum stolen in a brazen daylight robbery from Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds last Sunday, 19 November, has been returned this afternoon by a member of the public.

The Waitangi National Trust Board and staff want to extend their sincere appreciation to the general public and the museum community for the support we have received, and the generous offers made since the incident.

Chanel Clarke, Museum Curator, is relieved and thankful that this precious taonga has returned and looks forward to placing it back on display in the museum shortly.

The Police investigation into the theft remains ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

