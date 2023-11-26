Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Burger Fuel Urged To Acknowledge Responsibility And Address Parade Incident

Sunday, 26 November 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: Avondale Business Association

Avondale, [25.11.23] — In the aftermath of the regrettable incident during Avondale's Christmas parade involving a Burger Fuel vehicle, Marcus Amosa, Chair of the Avondale Business Association, calls on Burger Fuel to draw a clear line between the company and the driver's behavior. Rather than attributing the incident to a mechanical failure, the community urges Burger Fuel to acknowledge the driver's actions, express regret, and commit to rectifying the situation.

Community members, including eyewitnesses who captured the incident on video observed Burger Fuel vehicles revving and screeching as they approached the stage. The Burger Fuel vehicles created skid marks as seen behind the lead vehicle. Concerns immediately arose among the crowd, particularly regarding the appropriateness of such vehicular behavior in a confined space where small children were present.

It is essential for Burger Fuel to move beyond citing mechanical failure as the sole cause and openly address the driver's inappropriate conduct. The Avondale community emphasizes the importance of a sincere apology, coupled with a commitment from Burger Fuel to work towards making amends for the disruption and distress caused during the event.

Expressing disappointment, the Chair of the Avondale Business Association stated, "Burger Fuel needs to draw a clear line between their brand and the behavior of their drivers. Instead of attributing the incident solely to a mechanical failure, an acknowledgment of the driver's actions and a genuine commitment to making things right would be more appropriate."

As the police continue to investigate the incident, the Avondale community expects a responsible and empathetic response from Burger Fuel. This includes a public acknowledgment of the driver's inappropriate behavior, an expression of regret, and a concrete plan to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

