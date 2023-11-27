Tauranga City Council Hits Pause On Parking Proposal And Cameron Road Bus Lanes

Tauranga City Council have taken community feedback on board and deferred several planned parking initiatives in the city, as well as delaying the roll-out of part-time bus lanes on Cameron Road.

Commission chair Anne Tolley says they have listened to the community and noted the frustration around these issues that affect residents, workers, businesses, and tourists in Tauranga.

“There has been concern within the community about potential changes to parking in both the city centre and Mount Maunganui,” Anne says.

“This has been raised with staff by residents, workers, and businesses in both parts of the city. These concerns have often been compounded by a lack of other available parking, roadworks occurring in the local area, or a lack of safe and viable alternatives to travel by car.”

Anne says a pause and re-set is necessary and report on recommended future actions will be presented to council in March 2024.

“This additional time will allow for a more holistic examination of how parking initiatives may be compounding issues and causing concern in the community. It also allows time to prepare and adjust to changes in a more measured manner.”

As well as deferring the parking project implementation, the Commission has pushed back the roll-out of time-limited clear-way bus lanes on Cameron Road, which were scheduled to start in January 2024.

Anne says Cameron Road Stage One, which is due to be completed by the end of 2023, has caused significant disruption to businesses and the community, with congestion and parking in and around Cameron Road a key concern.

“We are acutely aware of the issues facing many Cameron Road businesses because of the major road, water, and wastewater improvements underway.

In order to provide some relief the introduction of the clear-way lanes will be deferred and we will be working with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to ensure that when we are ready to do this, it’s beneficial to both bus users and motorists who travel along Cameron Road.”

