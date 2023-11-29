Council Hails Migration Completion To Infor CloudSuite For Business Modernisation And Digital Innovation

SaaS model replaces 28 legacy systems delivering business-critical applications

Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Waikato Regional Council has completed its implementation of Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, delivering on its vision for a single, integrated smart platform that will have positive outcomes for all stakeholders and, in the long term, the community.

The New Zealand local government entity selected Infor for ‘Project Reboot’ to replace 28 disparate on-premises software systems with a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution - Infor CloudSuite Public Sector. The multi-year, multi-phase transformation program included new modules for financial management and budgeting, planning, human resources, property and rates, among others.

“Project Reboot was launched in May 2019 to replace 28 different software systems that didn’t speak to each other, were ageing and costly to maintain, and required more than a band-aid fix,” said Janine Becker, Director of Finance and Business Services at Waikato Regional Council.

“While a change of the scale delivered will take some time to bed into the organisation, it has allowed us to address some key business risks and will provide a technology platform and business processes that our council will continue to use and optimise over time. We are seeing some early wins from the project phases that have been progressively implemented since September 2020.

“With a project of the duration of Project Reboot, we have had the opportunity to bed in a partnership with Infor that has been effective and beneficial for both parties. We’ve seen the evolution of Infor’s own practices over this time, which continue to work towards understanding and delivering to customer needs.

“Infor has also brought us ‘into the tent’ where we’ve been involved in their product development cycle. The ability and opportunity to be able to influence future solutions is a big bonus for our innovation program now and in the years to come,” Becker said.

Infor has a solid track record as the cloud provider of choice for utilities and government agencies around the world. Apart from Waikato Regional Council, Infor is the “system of record” for the nation’s water reform program and a close partner to its largest water authority, Watercare. In Australia, six water corporations are customers while leading U.S. water authority Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District is also a client.

“Project Reboot was an ambitious program to amalgamate multiple legacy systems that didn’t speak to each other. It was no mean feat but we’re proud Infor has successfully delivered an industry-specific, cloud-based solution that will have a tangible, positive impact on Waikato Regional Council for generations to come and one that will future-proof its investments,” said Terry Smagh, senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at Infor. “With Infor CloudSuite Public Sector, Waikato Regional Council can achieve continuous improvements across the organisation and enhance internal and external processes to meet business outcomes with operational excellence as a central theme.”

ABOUT INFOR

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

ABOUT WAIKATO REGIONAL COUNCIL

Waikato Regional Council is a local government entity in the upper North Island of New Zealand with a population exceeding half a million people. Its responsible for functions that are best delivered at a regional scale, such as: managing the use of natural resources (water, soil, air, geothermal areas and coasts); regional transport planning and passenger transport services; protecting and restoring natural biodiversity; controlling harmful plant and animal pests; providing flood protection and drainage schemes; keeping water users safe; responding to pollution incidents; preparing communities for civil defence emergencies and coordinating the response when a disaster strikes. To learn more, please visit www.waikatoregion.govt.nz.

