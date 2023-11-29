Antisocial Drivers Caught In The Police Web

Back in June, the Central District Highway Patrol ran
Operation Spider, focusing on anti-social driving behaviour
in the industrial area of Mako Mako Road, Palmerston
North.
As a result of this operation, Police
identified 17 vehicles as undergoing sustained loss of
traction, with 15 of those later impounded.
Police
served the registered owners of those vehicles notices
informing them they are obliged to advise Police of who was
driving their car the night in question. Police were
relatively pleased with the response, except for two people
who failed to comply.
Those two were charged with
failing to provide information about the driver, and have
since appeared in Palmerston North District Court.
One
pleaded guilty to two charges and is yet to be
sentenced.
The second person pleaded not guilty to
three charges, but was convicted and fined $500 plus court
costs, as well as being ordered to pay $1000 in reparation
to the Palmerston North City Council for road
repairs.
Since June 2022, Council have spent over
$150,000 on assessing and tidying the roads on 30 different
occasions after nights of anti-social road use.
Police
want to remind the public that if you are caught for this
type of behaviour, as a driver or the registered owner of a
vehicle, you will be held accountable for the damage caused
to the
roads.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More
The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More
“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More
MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More