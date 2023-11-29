Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Get It Sorted: Wheelie Bins Coming

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough’s new kerbside collection service, which has been expanded to include Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon Spring Creek and Tua Marina, will switch from rubbish bags to wheelie bins from 1 July next year.

Two wheelie bins will be delivered to each household - one for household rubbish and one for recycling, except glass. Glass bottles and jars will go into the red crate, which is currently used for recycling in the existing kerbside collection area.

The bins come in three sizes - 80 litre, 140 litre and 240 litre - sizes were chosen by residents during public consultation earlier this year. Those who didn’t respond will receive the standard medium-size 140 litre bin, which is what most people opted for.

Collection days will stay the same for those already on the kerbside collection, with household rubbish collected one week and recycling the next. The recycling bin and crate for glass will be collected on the same day.

The wheelie bins - even the smallest 80L size - have a larger capacity than the existing bags. Residents have until 30 June 2024 to redeem any Council rubbish bag vouchers and get a rebate.

Council rubbish bags can continue to be used and taken the Waste Sorting Centre without charge but will not be collected from the kerbside from 1 July 2024. Any bag left on the kerbside after 30 June 2024 will not be collected.

The kerbside rubbish collection is funded through a targeted rate and therefore there is no opportunity to opt out of the service. The calculation of the targeted rate includes all costs associated with the service, divided by the number of households within the service area. This ensures that all households within that area pay the same amount.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The new collection areas are available to see on the Council’s Smart Maps page at: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/kerbside

If you have questions about the new system go to the Frequently Asked Questions section under ‘Recycling and Waste’ on our website at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-waste/changes-to-waste-services-from-1-july-2024/faqs-proposed-kerbside-rubbish-and-recycling-collection or phone Council on Ph 03 520 7400.

Waste Management NZ Ltd was awarded the contract for managing Marlborough’s waste collection service earlier this year.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 