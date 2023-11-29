Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Counties Manukau Police Not Horsing Around When It Comes To Retail Crime

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police have reined in a prolific shoplifter this week with the assistance of a trusty steed or two.

Inspector Joe Hunter, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, says Police have been making enquiries into a person of interest believed to be involved in several incidents of shoplifting in the district.

“Senior Constable Borrell and Detective Constable Andrews had just finished up with a community event in the area, where they had been engaging with locals alongside their horses, when they were made aware of a report of shoplifting in Pukekohe moments before.

“They were directed to the area on the backs of horses Chief and Ruby after being notified the person of interest was last seen with a trolley on Manukau Road.”

Both officers hoofed it towards the Pukekohe Train Station where the person was subsequently located and were able to keep them in the location until further units arrived to assist.

“The person was then arrested without further incident,” says Inspector Hunter.

The 40-year-old male has since been charged with shoplifting and is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court tomorrow.

Inspector Hunter says Police allege the male has been involved in over 110 reported incidents involving shoplifting in recent months.

“Police believe this alleged offending has totalled in over $71,000 worth of items being targeted.”

Inspector Hunter says while this has made for a fantastic arrest story, incidents involving shoplifting are no laughing matter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account.

“We remain committed to preventing this type of dishonest behaviour.”

Counties Manukau Police encourage members of the public to continue to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security or Police to prevent retail theft.

People are encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More


 
 

Public Housing Futures: Christmas Coming Early For Landlords With An Extra $900 Million Present From NACT

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900 million on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 