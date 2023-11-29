Counties Manukau Police Not Horsing Around When It Comes To Retail Crime

Counties Manukau Police have reined in a prolific shoplifter this week with the assistance of a trusty steed or two.

Inspector Joe Hunter, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, says Police have been making enquiries into a person of interest believed to be involved in several incidents of shoplifting in the district.

“Senior Constable Borrell and Detective Constable Andrews had just finished up with a community event in the area, where they had been engaging with locals alongside their horses, when they were made aware of a report of shoplifting in Pukekohe moments before.

“They were directed to the area on the backs of horses Chief and Ruby after being notified the person of interest was last seen with a trolley on Manukau Road.”

Both officers hoofed it towards the Pukekohe Train Station where the person was subsequently located and were able to keep them in the location until further units arrived to assist.

“The person was then arrested without further incident,” says Inspector Hunter.

The 40-year-old male has since been charged with shoplifting and is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court tomorrow.

Inspector Hunter says Police allege the male has been involved in over 110 reported incidents involving shoplifting in recent months.

“Police believe this alleged offending has totalled in over $71,000 worth of items being targeted.”

Inspector Hunter says while this has made for a fantastic arrest story, incidents involving shoplifting are no laughing matter.

“Police are continuing to take offending against retail businesses in our community seriously, identifying offenders and holding them to account.

“We remain committed to preventing this type of dishonest behaviour.”

Counties Manukau Police encourage members of the public to continue to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security or Police to prevent retail theft.

People are encouraged to continue report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

