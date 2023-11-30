Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search And Rescue Exercise, Papamoa Beach - Motiti Island

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Don’t be alarmed if you see plenty of emergency service action along Papamoa Beach this Saturday, 2 December – it’s all part of a major search and rescue exercise testing the readiness and response of the Search and Rescue sector for a mass rescue event.

The second phase of Operation Whakarauora Tangata will see Police join with a number of other agencies for a practical search and recovery phase, based around Motiti Island and along the shoreline of Papamoa Beach through to Kaituna Cut.

“This exercise will involve actors in the water in and around Motiti Island and people should expect to see a significant rescue presence along the beach as the scenario plays out.”

The scenario is based around a boutique cruise ship stranded on the reef and follows a desktop exercise earlier this year.

The exercise will be based out of the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club and involve Police, Coastguard from Maketu, Tauranga and Waihi as well as Land Search and Rescue, Surf Lifesaving, Harbourmaster and St John.

The exercise is scheduled to run from 8am to 5pm. We would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding while the exercise is in progress.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, M Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else, and complaining that he has inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us are describing his own coalition agreements, 100 Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords.
If Luxon can’t handle even the minor challenges of the temporary economic slowdown that the Reserve Bank has engineered in order to bring down inflation... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 