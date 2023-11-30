Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arthur’s Pass Route, SH73, Monday - Westland Anniversary Day Closure Postponed Due To Poor Weather Forecast

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 3:32 pm
Press Release: NZTA


Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says that the planned closures advertised for next week on SH73, Arthur’s Pass, will not start until Tuesday at the earliest (5 December).

The road has been advertised to be closed each weekday 10 am to 6 pm for essential re-surfacing for up to two weeks.

“Wet and cold weather is forecast for Monday with conditions improving later next week through Arthur’s Pass. A decision on the rest of the week’s closures will be made on Monday afternoon,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for the Transport Agency in the central South Island.

Contingency days are built into the fortnight’s planned closures, so the overall timeframe to 15 December may still be manageable, says Mr Pinner.

People can go onto an email list to be kept updated on any postponements (otira@nzta.govt.nz ), as well as checking the Transport Agency’s South Island social media pages for daily updates for changes to the schedule as well as the traffic and travel/ journeys pages: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

  • The alternative route linking Canterbury and the West Coast is via the Lewis Pass/Reefton, SH7. It adds around an hour from Greymouth and an hour-and-a-half from Hokitika.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

On closure days, West Coasters will need to be at Otira by 10 am if they are heading east on SH73 and back at Arthur’s Pass after 6 pm to get home, says Mr Pinner.

  • The route will be open the weekend of 9 and 10 December.
  • Arthur’s Pass and Otira townships will be accessible at all times from each side of the Main Divide. People are encouraged to continue to visit.
  • The rest of the West Coast remains open for business. Routes north and south along the Coast Road (SH6) are unaffected by this closure.
  • Emergency services will be escorted through the SH73 site as required.
  • SH73 will be reopened fully each day outside the 10am - 6pm closure.

“Our aim is to ensure that the highway remains safe and fit for purpose for many years to come,” says Mr Pinner. “We want to reduce the potential for more frequent short-term delays in the future due to failures in the road surface. It is now starting to crumble in places. This road is constantly under significant stresses from its grade (16%) and the alpine environment with seasonal weather extremes.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 