Fireworks Ban At Northland’s Ahipara, Karikari Peninsula And Ripiro Beach

Fireworks are banned in the Ahipara township and surrounds, on the Karikari Peninsula, and at Ripiro Beach from Friday 1 December, until further notice.

Northland District Manager, Wipari Henwood, says lighting fireworks in the hot, dry, and windy conditions expected this summer would create a very high risk of fire.

"Wind can easily carry sparks and embers from fireworks large distances into dry vegetation," he says.

He says Northland has had a number of serious wildfires caused by fireworks in the past and banning all fireworks in these areas under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017 will lessen the risk.

The ban on fireworks encompasses the Ahipara township and surrounds; the Karikari Peninsula between Tahanga Road, State Highway 10, Te Aurere Road, and the coastline between Te Aurere Road and Tahanga Road; and Aranga Beach, Omamari, Baylys Beach, and Glinks Gully - the Ripiro Beach area.

It will also extend along the coast from Maunganui Bluff in the north, around the southern tip of Pouto Peninsula to Pouto Point, then inland two kilometres from the water’s edge.

"I also encourage people to go to www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting any type of fire anywhere over summer, to check they are allowed to in the current fire season, and for any other risk reduction advice," Wipari Henwood says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

