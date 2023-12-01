Serious Crash – Hūkerenui

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in Hūkerenui this afternoon.

The crash, involving one vehicle on State Highway 1, was reported to Police around 5.05pm.

Initial indications suggest two people have received critical injuries.

The road is partially blocked, and while traffic is free-flowing, motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

