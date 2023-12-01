Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hutt Valley Councils Unite For The Second Year To Ignite Summer Reading Excitement For Tamariki

Friday, 1 December 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council and Upper Hutt City Council collaborate for the second year to proudly launch their summer reading challenge: The Little Read, The Big Read and The Even Bigger Read for tamariki ages 0 to 18.

This initiative encourages literacy and a love for reading among our tamariki of all ages.

The Big Read will be delivered by a total of eleven libraries and community hubs across the Hutt Valley from Wainuiomata to Upper Hutt, ensuring that children from various neighbourhoods can participate and benefit from the summer reading challenge.

The decision to collaborate for the second time underscores both councils' commitment to fostering the wellbeing of tamariki in the Hutt Valley.

Mayor Campbell Barry of Hutt City Council is supportive of the collaboration between Hutt City Libraries and Upper Hutt Libraries.

"The collaboration is a good example of what can be achieved when communities work together for our tamariki,” says Mayor Campbell Barry.

Mayor Wayne Guppy of Upper Hutt City Council shares that the collaboration will allow both councils to maximise the impact of the summer reading challenge and support Hutt Valley schools in reducing ‘summer slide’.

"Reading is the cornerstone of a child's education, and this collaboration will continue to allow us to create a more vibrant and enriching summer reading experience for our young residents."

Parents, guardians, and community members are encouraged to support this collaborative initiative by dropping into any of the eleven libraries and community hubs in the Hutt Valley to pick up an age-appropriate reading journal for their children.

