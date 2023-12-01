Pūkaha Mourn Loss Of Kahurangi, Famous Kōkako

It is with a very heavy heart that the Pūkaha National wildlife centre announces the passing of our much loved and adored Kahurangi.

A resident at Pūkaha since 2005, Kahurangi was the only North Island Kōkako held in captivity in the world. Kahurangi could not be released into the wild because she was too tame, having been rescued and hand reared as a chick prior to coming to Pūkaha.

Her role in conservation efforts was an important one for Aotearoa. With charm and charisma, she wowed thousands of visitors and students every year and raised awareness of the this very special yet elusive native bird species.

On hearing the news today, Mavis Mullens, board co-chair and Rangitāne Representative on the Pūkaha board expressed her sadness. “Our taonga manu don’t live forever, but they are here to inspire us to care much more deeply. We honour her for that and it strengthens our resolve to do as much as we can for biodiversity and protection of our most vulnerable manu.”

Kahurangi has touched the lives of so many people both in Aotearoa and across the globe. Our staff, volunteers and rangers past and present are particularly devastated at this loss. Over the coming days Pūkaha and Rangitāne will work closely to prepare a suitable farewell for our beautiful friend says General Manager, Emily Court. “We know that the community will want to show their respects and a suitable event will held for all of us to come together.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

