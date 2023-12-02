Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taking The Sting Out Of The Killer Bees - Gang Members Arrested, Drugs And Money Seized As Part Of Operation Bear

Saturday, 2 December 2023, 1:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised Crime
Unit:

Police have arrested 11 gang members, filed 67 charges, and restrained
vehicles, jet skis and more than 100 pairs of high-end shoes as part of
Operation Bear.

The operation, which began in July this year, targeted the distribution of
methamphetamine by the Killer Beez gang in Tasman.

A large number of search warrants have been executed in the district since
Tuesday 7 November.

Two gang members were arrested today in Blenheim, one as he completed a drug
deal in a public carpark during which 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large
quantity of cash were located.

They will appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow, Saturday 2 December.

Throughout the operation Police seized 1.2kg of methamphetamine, including
1kg seized from a courier as he landed at Nelson Airport from Auckland.

Police also seized $143,000 in cash, small amounts of cocaine, and just over
95kg of cannabis.

Over the course of the operation a sawn-off shotgun, 20 rounds of shotgun
ammunition, and 11.22 rounds were seized, along with several assets believed
to be bought through the proceeds of crime.

This includes a 2019 Ford Ranger, 2016 Toyota Highlander, three Harley
Davidson motorbikes, two Seadoo jet skis, a Ranco aluminium fishing boat,
jewellery and 136 pairs of Nike and Timberland shoes.

A multitude of investigative techniques were deployed to specifically target
those in the gang’s leadership roles.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Of the 11 gang members arrested — aged between 27 and 46 – three were in
gang leadership positions. Two of those people are from Auckland and one is
from Nelson.

Two further gang associates were also arrested for on-selling drugs purchased
from gang members.

The Killer Beez members are from West Coast, Nelson, and Blenheim and were
all actively involved in supplying methamphetamine throughout Tasman
District, making money at the expense of others.

Charges filed include: multiple methamphetamine supply-related charges,
possessing cocaine for supply, possessing cocaine, engaging in a money
laundering transaction, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye says Police work incredibly hard to hold
offenders to account, and it is pleasing to see those who harm the community
with the supply and distribution of drugs taken off our streets.

The 11 Killer Beez gang members charged are believed to be the most
influential members of the gang in Tasman.

“Our investigation has proven that these gang members have zero regard for
the community in peddling this dangerous drug.

“Being willing to sell product that causes such harm to vulnerable people,
when the Killer Beez rules are that members of the gang are not allowed to
use the drug due to the harm it causes, is unacceptable,” Detective Senior
Sergeant Dye says.

“The investigation team will now be identifying those using methamphetamine
in our community to offer assistance. This will include referrals to
rehabilitation services and facilities to assist with any addiction issues,
and ultimately reduce the demand for the drug among the public.”

For assistance with drug and alcohol addiction there are several
organisations available to assist, one of which is the Alcohol Drug Helpline:
0800 787 797 or online at: Alcohol Drug Helpline

Police will continue to hold those who bring harm to the community through
the supply of methamphetamine to account and we ask the community for their
help.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police on 105
if it’s after the fact or 111 if it’s happening now.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 