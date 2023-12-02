Taking The Sting Out Of The Killer Bees - Gang Members Arrested, Drugs And Money Seized As Part Of Operation Bear

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised Crime

Unit:

Police have arrested 11 gang members, filed 67 charges, and restrained

vehicles, jet skis and more than 100 pairs of high-end shoes as part of

Operation Bear.

The operation, which began in July this year, targeted the distribution of

methamphetamine by the Killer Beez gang in Tasman.

A large number of search warrants have been executed in the district since

Tuesday 7 November.

Two gang members were arrested today in Blenheim, one as he completed a drug

deal in a public carpark during which 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large

quantity of cash were located.

They will appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow, Saturday 2 December.

Throughout the operation Police seized 1.2kg of methamphetamine, including

1kg seized from a courier as he landed at Nelson Airport from Auckland.

Police also seized $143,000 in cash, small amounts of cocaine, and just over

95kg of cannabis.

Over the course of the operation a sawn-off shotgun, 20 rounds of shotgun

ammunition, and 11.22 rounds were seized, along with several assets believed

to be bought through the proceeds of crime.

This includes a 2019 Ford Ranger, 2016 Toyota Highlander, three Harley

Davidson motorbikes, two Seadoo jet skis, a Ranco aluminium fishing boat,

jewellery and 136 pairs of Nike and Timberland shoes.

A multitude of investigative techniques were deployed to specifically target

those in the gang’s leadership roles.

Of the 11 gang members arrested — aged between 27 and 46 – three were in

gang leadership positions. Two of those people are from Auckland and one is

from Nelson.

Two further gang associates were also arrested for on-selling drugs purchased

from gang members.

The Killer Beez members are from West Coast, Nelson, and Blenheim and were

all actively involved in supplying methamphetamine throughout Tasman

District, making money at the expense of others.

Charges filed include: multiple methamphetamine supply-related charges,

possessing cocaine for supply, possessing cocaine, engaging in a money

laundering transaction, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye says Police work incredibly hard to hold

offenders to account, and it is pleasing to see those who harm the community

with the supply and distribution of drugs taken off our streets.

The 11 Killer Beez gang members charged are believed to be the most

influential members of the gang in Tasman.

“Our investigation has proven that these gang members have zero regard for

the community in peddling this dangerous drug.

“Being willing to sell product that causes such harm to vulnerable people,

when the Killer Beez rules are that members of the gang are not allowed to

use the drug due to the harm it causes, is unacceptable,” Detective Senior

Sergeant Dye says.

“The investigation team will now be identifying those using methamphetamine

in our community to offer assistance. This will include referrals to

rehabilitation services and facilities to assist with any addiction issues,

and ultimately reduce the demand for the drug among the public.”

For assistance with drug and alcohol addiction there are several

organisations available to assist, one of which is the Alcohol Drug Helpline:

0800 787 797 or online at: Alcohol Drug Helpline

Police will continue to hold those who bring harm to the community through

the supply of methamphetamine to account and we ask the community for their

help.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact Police on 105

if it’s after the fact or 111 if it’s happening now.

