Taking The Sting Out Of The Killer Bees - Gang Members Arrested, Drugs And Money Seized As Part Of Operation Bear
Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised
Crime
Unit:
Police have arrested 11 gang members,
filed 67 charges, and restrained
vehicles, jet skis and more than 100 pairs of high-end shoes as part of
Operation Bear.
The operation, which began in
July this year, targeted the distribution
of
methamphetamine by the Killer Beez gang in Tasman.
A large number of search warrants have been
executed in the district since
Tuesday 7 November.
Two gang members were arrested today in
Blenheim, one as he completed a drug
deal in a public carpark during which 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large
quantity of cash were located.
They will appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow, Saturday 2 December.
Throughout the operation Police seized 1.2kg
of methamphetamine, including
1kg seized from a courier as he landed at Nelson Airport from Auckland.
Police
also seized $143,000 in cash, small amounts of cocaine, and
just over
95kg of cannabis.
Over the course of the
operation a sawn-off shotgun, 20 rounds of
shotgun
ammunition, and 11.22 rounds were seized, along with several assets believed
to be bought through the proceeds of crime.
This includes a 2019 Ford Ranger,
2016 Toyota Highlander, three Harley
Davidson motorbikes, two Seadoo jet skis, a Ranco aluminium fishing boat,
jewellery and 136 pairs of Nike and Timberland shoes.
A multitude of investigative techniques were
deployed to specifically target
those in the gang’s leadership roles.
Of the 11 gang members arrested —
aged between 27 and 46 – three were in
gang leadership positions. Two of those people are from Auckland and one is
from Nelson.
Two further gang associates were
also arrested for on-selling drugs purchased
from gang members.
The Killer Beez members are from West Coast,
Nelson, and Blenheim and were
all actively involved in supplying methamphetamine throughout Tasman
District, making money at the expense of others.
Charges filed
include: multiple methamphetamine supply-related
charges,
possessing cocaine for supply, possessing cocaine, engaging in a money
laundering transaction, and participating in an organised criminal group.
Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye says Police
work incredibly hard to hold
offenders to account, and it is pleasing to see those who harm the community
with the supply and distribution of drugs taken off our streets.
The 11 Killer Beez gang members charged are
believed to be the most
influential members of the gang in Tasman.
“Our investigation has proven that these
gang members have zero regard for
the community in peddling this dangerous drug.
“Being willing to sell
product that causes such harm to vulnerable people,
when the Killer Beez rules are that members of the gang are not allowed to
use the drug due to the harm it causes, is unacceptable,” Detective Senior
Sergeant Dye says.
“The investigation team will now be
identifying those using methamphetamine
in our community to offer assistance. This will include referrals to
rehabilitation services and facilities to assist with any addiction issues,
and ultimately reduce the demand for the drug among the public.”
For assistance with
drug and alcohol addiction there are
several
organisations available to assist, one of which is the Alcohol Drug Helpline:
0800 787 797 or online at: Alcohol Drug Helpline
Police will continue to hold
those who bring harm to the community through
the supply of methamphetamine to account and we ask the community for their
help.
If you see any unlawful or suspicious
activity, please contact Police on 105
if it’s after the fact or 111 if it’s happening now.