Police Making Enquiries Into Emails Sent To Multiple Organisations

Police are today responding to emails of a concerning nature directed to a number of organisations throughout New Zealand, including hospitals and places of worship.

Police staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them.

The emails are similar to those received by a number of organisations on 23 and 24 November and we are working to establish the origin of the emails.

We ask that organisations who receive the emails continue to report them to Police, to assist in our ongoing enquiries to identify the origin of the emails.

Any threat received will be treated with the appropriate caution however, Police have not established any actual threat at this time.

Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned and thank all involved for their cooperation.

Police will not be disclosing the names of individual organisations that received emails.

