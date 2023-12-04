Investigation ongoing after fatal hunting incident

An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally shot while hunting in the Te Urewera Ranges, Rutuahuna, early Friday morning 1 December.

Police responded to the incident after a personal locator beacon was activated on the Te Urewera Ranges around 2am.

Upon arrival the 63-year-old Rotorua man was located deceased and a scene examination was conducted.

Police are speaking with a man who is assisting with our enquiries, who is not thought to be known to the deceased, no charges have been laid or arrests made at this stage of the investigation.

A Post Mortem examination was completed today and enquiries continue.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this difficult time, and we are working hard to determine exactly what occurred.

Police urge anyone who owns or uses firarms to follow the seven rules of firearm safety, which includes:

- Always treat your firearm as loaded,

- Always point firearms in a safe direction,

- Chamber your cartridge only when you are shooting,

- Identify your target beyond all doubt,

- Check your firing zone,

- Store and transport firearms and ammunition safely,

- Avoid alcohol or drugs when handling firearms.

