Police Seek Specific Items In Relation To Death Of Baby Ru

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Police investigating the death of Baby Ru in Lower Hutt are appealing for information on specific critical evidence.

We believe that the items were deliberately removed from the Poole Street, Taita property and have subsequently been concealed or disposed of.

Attempts have been made to clean and alter the crime scene before Police arrived.

We have also determined that the people seen using a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, registration TE6972, were responsible for disposing of this evidence.

The Nissan travelled to and from the Poole Street address three times, after Ru was taken to hospital on 22 October and before Police were able to secure the scene.

We appreciate the assistance of members of the public who have reported sightings of this vehicle and the people associated with it.

Police are appealing for information on these particular items related to Ru’s death (pictured) to get in touch with us.

They are:

• A Provision-ISR NVR5-8200PX+ DRV unit • Eaton 5E UPS 650VA/360W power back up unit and 2 x NZ Outlets. • Swatch of duvet cover

We are also seeking information about a piece of fabric tied around Ru’s neck when he was taken to hospital (also pictured).

Although not a direct cause of his death, the fact that such an item was around his neck is incredibly concerning, and we appeal for information from anyone who has seen this item or what it was used for.

We are continuing to piece together a timeline of the movements of persons of interest, who we are continuing to engage with, and of the movements of the Nissan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The co-operation of our three people of interest is vital to us understanding the truth of what happened to Baby Ru, and ultimately holding those responsible to account.

I am hugely grateful for everyone who has come forward with information so far, and would also like to thank my team for their dedication and tireless efforts on this case.

We continue to support the wider whanau and we know this has been extremely difficult for them.

Anyone who has information that may help us in this investigation is urged to do the right thing by Baby Ru, and contact Police on 105 quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

