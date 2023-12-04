Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Seek Specific Items In Relation To Death Of Baby Ru

Monday, 4 December 2023, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Police investigating the death of Baby Ru in Lower Hutt are appealing for information on specific critical evidence.

We believe that the items were deliberately removed from the Poole Street, Taita property and have subsequently been concealed or disposed of.

Attempts have been made to clean and alter the crime scene before Police arrived.

We have also determined that the people seen using a grey-green 1994 Nissan Sentra, registration TE6972, were responsible for disposing of this evidence.

The Nissan travelled to and from the Poole Street address three times, after Ru was taken to hospital on 22 October and before Police were able to secure the scene.

We appreciate the assistance of members of the public who have reported sightings of this vehicle and the people associated with it.

Police are appealing for information on these particular items related to Ru’s death (pictured) to get in touch with us.

They are:

• A Provision-ISR NVR5-8200PX+ DRV unit • Eaton 5E UPS 650VA/360W power back up unit and 2 x NZ Outlets. • Swatch of duvet cover

We are also seeking information about a piece of fabric tied around Ru’s neck when he was taken to hospital (also pictured).

Although not a direct cause of his death, the fact that such an item was around his neck is incredibly concerning, and we appeal for information from anyone who has seen this item or what it was used for.

We are continuing to piece together a timeline of the movements of persons of interest, who we are continuing to engage with, and of the movements of the Nissan.

The co-operation of our three people of interest is vital to us understanding the truth of what happened to Baby Ru, and ultimately holding those responsible to account.

I am hugely grateful for everyone who has come forward with information so far, and would also like to thank my team for their dedication and tireless efforts on this case.

We continue to support the wider whanau and we know this has been extremely difficult for them.

Anyone who has information that may help us in this investigation is urged to do the right thing by Baby Ru, and contact Police on 105 quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

