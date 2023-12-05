Majority of gatherings across country have dispersed

The vast majority of protest gatherings across the country have now dispersed.

There are some smaller groups in several locations, whose activities are continuing to impact the roading network.

This includes some groups in Tāmaki Makaurau, who are continuing to delay traffic sporadically. Police are actively engaging with these groups to move them on.

State Highway 3 in Whanganui was temporarily blocked a short time ago by a protest group and diversions were put in place. This has impacted on traffic and Whanganui motorists may still be experiencing some delays.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

