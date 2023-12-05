Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA report into Rotorua arrest

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found Police used unjustified and excessive force while arresting a man in Rotorua.

On 13 September 2021, two officers observed a vehicle driving erratically and decided to stop it as it turned into a carpark of a nearby motel.

Police noted the car had been reported as stolen and questioned the driver about it. He claimed the vehicle was his but as it was reported stolen, the officers decided to seize the vehicle. When the officers checked the driver’s details, they noticed he was to have his licence suspended due to loss of demerit points and proceeded to serve those papers on the man.

The man refused to hand over his keys and, after a warning from officers, he was arrested for obstruction. The man attempted to run from Police and an altercation took place.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson says Police carried out an investigation into this incident, including a legal review. Police must apply the Solicitor General Guidelines when considering charges and, in this instance, the threshold for prosecution was not met.

“We acknowledge the IPCA’s findings and accept the arrest for obstruction was unlawful. Our officer had good cause to suspect that the man was either unlawfully in a vehicle or had unlawfully taken a vehicle and so should have arrested him for that offence rather than obstruction.

“New Zealand Police is an organisation committed to continuous improvement and we always take lessons onboard following an investigation,” says Superintendent Anderson.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Our staff were acting in good faith when they attended this incident. We acknowledge that there are learnings to reflect on but confirm that both officers remain members of New Zealand Police.”

The independent Police Conduct Authority recommended that Police alter information held on our database regarding this incident to reflect that the arrest and charge were unlawful. This has been completed.
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 