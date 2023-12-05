Network Returning To Normal With Protests Drawing To A Close

The state highway network is largely returning to normal following the conclusion of protest action this morning.

NZ Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport thanks road users for heeding advice to plan their journey and travel outside of peak times.

Auckland Transport says there was only minimal impact on public transport with bus services experiencing up to 8 minute delays at the peak of the protest period.

The most significant impact was experienced on State Highway 1 south of Auckland where protest action stopped traffic in both directions at Rangiriri for around 20 minutes earlier this morning.

There was also widespread congestion around Tauranga, where protests reduced SH2 Hewletts Road to one lane.

There may still be delays in certain areas throughout the morning as traffic congestion clears. We will be continuing to monitor the network throughout the day.

Road users are advised to check the NZ Transport Agency Journey Planner https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/journey-planner.

Auckland public transport users should chek the AT Journey Planner, or the AT Mobile App for updates. Updates will also been available at AT_TravelAlerts.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey.

