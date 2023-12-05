Bomb Comp Ready To Make A Big Splash In Tauranga City Centre

Looking to cool off this summer and put your manu skills to the test?

Then now’s your chance to enter the Tauranga Moana Bomb Comp – and challenge your friends and whānau to make a splash.

Bombing is an athletic activity everyone can try – no prior experience necessary! Simply jump off the wharf, assume your favourite mid-air position, and land as heavily as possible in the sparkling waters of Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour.

With a range of prizes, spot prizes and giveaways, the bomb comp is a great way to start the school holidays and is free for all.

The annual event is a big splash with spectators too, so mark the date in your diary even if you’re not competing and remember to come along with friends and whānau to enjoy the waterfront.

Organised by Tauranga City Council, the event is one of many creating a buzz in the city centre this summer. Others include morning pilates and yoga, movies at dusk, markets, light installations, family activities and more.

City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis says the Tauranga Moana Bomb Comp is part of our commitment to supporting the city centre during its busy transformation.

“After drawing a big crowd last year, we’re excited to bring the Bomb Comp back and see who will take out this year’s top prizes,” says Gareth.

“We’re encouraging kids and adultsto registerand start perfecting their manu and staples now, so they can challenge their mates and family members on the day.

“It’s going to be lots of fun, and there will be other activities happening at the same time for those of us not up for making a splash.”

Free Mr Whippy ice cream, a free sausage sizzle and free haircuts and fades by popular Avenue Barbers will also be on offer.

Hads Te Huia from Bomblife New Zealand and friends will judge the competition.



The competition is open to people aged 10 and older. Entries are limited, so people are encouraged to sign up online and get there early on the day to secure a spot.

Conditions of entry are included on the registration form here: https://bit.ly/3NcWS27

See you there!



Where: Public wharf, waterfront, Tauranga City Centre

Public wharf, waterfront, Tauranga City Centre When: Saturday, 16 December 2023, 10am - 2.30pm.



To keep up to date with what’s happening in our city centre over summer head towww.mytauranga.co.nz/citycentre.

