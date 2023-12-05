Witnesses Sought To Fatal Car Crash In Hūkerenui

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway One near Hūkerenui in Northland at about 5pm on Thursday 30 November.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a blue-coloured Mazda sedan and tragically, two teenagers travelling in this vehicle died at the scene.

Police would like any witnesses of the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Please call our free 105 phone number quoting the file number: 231130/7436.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

