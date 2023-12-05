Manukura Award Winners Celebrated By Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry

Seven high school students from around Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt received the Manukura Award from Mayor Campbell Barry.

The Manukura Award recognises and celebrates outstanding voluntary service in the community from high school students.

Mayor Barry says it’s a privilege to celebrate the service of our rangatahi.

"Service helps build better foundations for our communities and I’m so impressed that our recipients were able to fit their exceptional service in while also balancing the pressures of school, sports and other extracurricular activities," he says.

"Hearing their stories and the way they give back to their communities is inspiring and they’ve made a real difference to Lower Hutt, making it a better place to live.

"Each student spoke with deep passion for service and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for them."

Newly elected MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Cushla Tangaere-Manuel was the guest speaker, while MP for Hutt South Hon. Chris Bishop shared his reflections with the award winners on the evening.

Manukura comes from nature and, in this instance, flocks of birds and the various characteristics that they portray. The term Manukura refers to the birds that are most treasured and sacred amongst their flocks, so, in this way it refers to a person held in high esteem and a leader amongst their people.

The winners of the 2023 Manukura Award are:

Issy (Yseult) Cook - Hutt Valley High School

Bella Penman - Sacred Heart College

Lewis Collins - St Bernard’s College

Roya Sultani - Wainuiomata College

Zion Tiaki - Naenae College

Amelia Nixon - St Oran’s College

Hohua Glen - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Whanui

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

