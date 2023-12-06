Have you seen Matthew?

Kawerau Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 74-year-old Matthew Weko.

He was last seen on Thursday 30 November at his home on River Road, and was wearing dark blue track pants, and a dark blue jacket with a black fleece jacket underneath.

Police and Matthew’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Matthew or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 231205/6645.





