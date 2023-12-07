Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Homicide investigation launched – Harley Shrimpton

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of missing 28-year-old Harley Shrimpton was located on 5 December.

Shrimpton had been missing since 3 November and was reported missing to Police on 17 November.

A 21-year-old male appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday charged with the kidnapping of Shrimpton, he is due to reappear later this month.

Over the past two weeks, Police have searched a number of addresses in the Western Bay of Plenty.

As a result the body of a male was located at a Poripori Road address, we have since confirmed this is Shrimpton.

Clearly, this is devastating news for the family of Shrimpton, who had continued to hold out hope for his safe return since his disappearance.

Police are working closely with the family as they navigate through this very difficult time.

Harley was well known in the Tauranga community and Police are keen to hear from any of his friends, associates or extended family, who may have information surrounding his disappearance.

There will be people who have knowledge of this incident and we are appealing for those persons to come forward to Police.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle of interest to this investigation - a blue Toyota Prius on 3 November either in the Tauriko, Omanawa or Poripori Road areas from early afternoon onwards.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 