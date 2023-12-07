Update: Homicide investigation launched – Harley Shrimpton

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow, Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of missing 28-year-old Harley Shrimpton was located on 5 December.

Shrimpton had been missing since 3 November and was reported missing to Police on 17 November.

A 21-year-old male appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday charged with the kidnapping of Shrimpton, he is due to reappear later this month.

Over the past two weeks, Police have searched a number of addresses in the Western Bay of Plenty.

As a result the body of a male was located at a Poripori Road address, we have since confirmed this is Shrimpton.

Clearly, this is devastating news for the family of Shrimpton, who had continued to hold out hope for his safe return since his disappearance.

Police are working closely with the family as they navigate through this very difficult time.

Harley was well known in the Tauranga community and Police are keen to hear from any of his friends, associates or extended family, who may have information surrounding his disappearance.

There will be people who have knowledge of this incident and we are appealing for those persons to come forward to Police.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle of interest to this investigation - a blue Toyota Prius on 3 November either in the Tauriko, Omanawa or Poripori Road areas from early afternoon onwards.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org



