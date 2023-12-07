Arrests And Seizures Following Gisborne Search Warrants
Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter:
Gisborne Police
have arrested a Black Power associate in connection with
the
October shooting of a rival gang member, and seized firearms and ammunition
after executing search warrants at gang addresses across the town.
The operation
targeted firearms and gangs and was carried out over
several
days, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad.
This morning, Police seized a .303 rifle at a
residential address linked to
the Black Power gang. The firearm is believed to be linked to the October 27
shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in Gisborne.
An
18-year-old Black Power gang associate is to be charged with
wounding with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the shooting. He
faces a further charge of discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate in
relation to a series of shootings in Gisborne over 26 and 27 October.
The seized .303 rifle was stolen
during a burglary several months ago.
Enquiries into that event, and the subsequent shootings are ongoing and more
arrests are expected.
Today’s operation
follows search warrants at Gisborne addresses on
Tuesday
and Wednesday.
Early on Tuesday, Police
executed a warrant that led to the recovery of two
rifles and shotgun ammunition from a residential address and a 29-year-old
patched Mongrel Mob member faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm
and ammunition when he appears in the Gisborne District Court on Monday 11
December.
On Wednesday, police and the Armed
Offenders Squad apprehended a 21-year-old
Mongrel Mob member at a separate Gisborne address. The man had outstanding
warrants for his arrest and has been charged with aggravated burglary with a
firearm, wounding with intent to injure, discharging a firearm with intent,
threatening to kill, threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, and demanding
with intent to steal.
He is due to appear in court on these, and
other existing charges, today. A
woman at the same address, who is a gang associate, was arrested and charged
with possession of methamphetamine and breaching court bail conditions, and
is also expected to appear in court today.
Police work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe, and we will
continue to make every effort to disrupt gang activity and hold offenders to
account.
We would like to remind members of the
community, if you see any unlawful or
suspicious activity, please call Police at 111 if it’s happening now, or on
105 if it’s after the fact. You can also make a 105 report online at
105.police.govt.nz.