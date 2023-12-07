Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests And Seizures Following Gisborne Search Warrants

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 8:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter:

Gisborne Police have arrested a Black Power associate in connection with the
October shooting of a rival gang member, and seized firearms and ammunition
after executing search warrants at gang addresses across the town.

The operation targeted firearms and gangs and was carried out over several
days, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad.

This morning, Police seized a .303 rifle at a residential address linked to
the Black Power gang. The firearm is believed to be linked to the October 27
shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in Gisborne.

An 18-year-old Black Power gang associate is to be charged with wounding with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the shooting. He
faces a further charge of discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate in
relation to a series of shootings in Gisborne over 26 and 27 October.

The seized .303 rifle was stolen during a burglary several months ago.
Enquiries into that event, and the subsequent shootings are ongoing and more
arrests are expected.

Today’s operation follows search warrants at Gisborne addresses on Tuesday
and Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday, Police executed a warrant that led to the recovery of two
rifles and shotgun ammunition from a residential address and a 29-year-old
patched Mongrel Mob member faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm
and ammunition when he appears in the Gisborne District Court on Monday 11
December.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

On Wednesday, police and the Armed Offenders Squad apprehended a 21-year-old
Mongrel Mob member at a separate Gisborne address. The man had outstanding
warrants for his arrest and has been charged with aggravated burglary with a
firearm, wounding with intent to injure, discharging a firearm with intent,
threatening to kill, threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, and demanding
with intent to steal.

He is due to appear in court on these, and other existing charges, today. A
woman at the same address, who is a gang associate, was arrested and charged
with possession of methamphetamine and breaching court bail conditions, and
is also expected to appear in court today.
Police work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe, and we will
continue to make every effort to disrupt gang activity and hold offenders to
account.

We would like to remind members of the community, if you see any unlawful or
suspicious activity, please call Police at 111 if it’s happening now, or on
105 if it’s after the fact. You can also make a 105 report online at
105.police.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 


ACT: Renews Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission
“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More

Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 