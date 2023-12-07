Arrests And Seizures Following Gisborne Search Warrants

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter:

Gisborne Police have arrested a Black Power associate in connection with the

October shooting of a rival gang member, and seized firearms and ammunition

after executing search warrants at gang addresses across the town.

The operation targeted firearms and gangs and was carried out over several

days, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad.

This morning, Police seized a .303 rifle at a residential address linked to

the Black Power gang. The firearm is believed to be linked to the October 27

shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in Gisborne.

An 18-year-old Black Power gang associate is to be charged with wounding with

intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the shooting. He

faces a further charge of discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate in

relation to a series of shootings in Gisborne over 26 and 27 October.

The seized .303 rifle was stolen during a burglary several months ago.

Enquiries into that event, and the subsequent shootings are ongoing and more

arrests are expected.

Today’s operation follows search warrants at Gisborne addresses on Tuesday

and Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday, Police executed a warrant that led to the recovery of two

rifles and shotgun ammunition from a residential address and a 29-year-old

patched Mongrel Mob member faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm

and ammunition when he appears in the Gisborne District Court on Monday 11

December.

On Wednesday, police and the Armed Offenders Squad apprehended a 21-year-old

Mongrel Mob member at a separate Gisborne address. The man had outstanding

warrants for his arrest and has been charged with aggravated burglary with a

firearm, wounding with intent to injure, discharging a firearm with intent,

threatening to kill, threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, and demanding

with intent to steal.

He is due to appear in court on these, and other existing charges, today. A

woman at the same address, who is a gang associate, was arrested and charged

with possession of methamphetamine and breaching court bail conditions, and

is also expected to appear in court today.

Police work incredibly hard to keep our communities safe, and we will

continue to make every effort to disrupt gang activity and hold offenders to

account.

We would like to remind members of the community, if you see any unlawful or

suspicious activity, please call Police at 111 if it’s happening now, or on

105 if it’s after the fact. You can also make a 105 report online at

105.police.govt.nz.

