Have you seen Devon?

North Shore Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 24-year-old Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen.

He was reported missing from the Browns Bay area by concerned family on the November 21 2023.

Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Devon, and it is believed there have since been sightings of him in the Rosedale and Orewa areas.

Police and Devon’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Devon or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 231121/2400.

