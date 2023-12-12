Man shot by Police in Whanganui

Superintendent Scott Fraser, Central District Commander:

A man is in serious condition undergoing surgery after being shot by Police in Whanganui early this morning.

Around 3:55am Police officers patrolling with a Police dog came across a man acting suspiciously outside an address on Talbot Street in Whanganui East.

He has run away from officers to the rear of a property, and the officers have followed him, before he then turned and charged at Police staff.

He has allegedly refused to comply with officers attempting to take him into custody, and continued to assault them.

A series of tactical options was used to assist, including sponge rounds, Taser, and OC spray, but these had no effect on the man and his behaviour kept escalating.

The man has allegedly attacked and injured the Police dog and has continued to assault our staff. He was subsequently shot by Police.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to assist as a precautionary measure, both at the hospital and at the Talbot Street address.

Having to use a firearm is the last thing any Police officer wants to do, and in this instance our officers had no other option available.

Locals in Whanganui East can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area today, as a scene examination continues.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, and a Critical Incident Investigation is underway.

Support is being offered to the man’s family, and to the officers involved.

