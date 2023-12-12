Police seek witnesses to Kerikeri assault

Detective Sergeant Bart Graham, Combined Investigation Unit, Kerikeri

Northland Police investigating the assault of two men in Kerikeri are appealing for information to assist them in their enquiries.

The two men, aged 32 and 37, were assaulted at around 6.45pm on Saturday 2 December by a group of people near the skate park toilets on Cobham Road, Kerikeri.

Members of the public assisted in stopping the assault and called emergency services.

One of the victims sustained a concussion and significant bruising to his head, from being kicked.

The offenders fled in a dark-coloured vehicle and parts of the incident were recorded by members of the public.

If anyone has information or cell phone recordings relevant to this incident, can they please contact the Kerikeri Police by phoning 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231203/5144.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

