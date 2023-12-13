Vehicles Stopped And Infringements Issued As Police Target High-risk Driving Behaviours, Cardrona Valley
Otago Lakes Road Policing Sergeant Dylan Hannah-Jones:
Police have stopped a large number of
drivers following an operation
targeting high risk driving behaviour in Central Otago on Tuesday 12
December.
Police conducted an operation across
the Crown Range Road and Cardrona Valley
Road.
22
infringements were issued to drivers needlessly crossing the
centre line
and carrying out unsafe passing manoeuvres, with two drivers stopped
travelling nearly twice the speed limit on the wrong side of the road through
Cardrona Village.
Ten further infringements
were issued for a range of offences including
speeding, drivers using their mobile phones and failing to wear their
seatbelts.
This type of high-risk behaviour
puts our families, communities and visitors
at risk.
Police urge motorists to be patient, and drive to the conditions.
Driving while distracted, speeding,
and failing to wear your seatbelt are all
behaviours that increase the risk of crashes, which can result in serious
injuries or even death.
Police will
continue to put in the mahi to keep families safe all
summer. We
need our community to do their bit by driving safely, being patient and
making good decisions behind the wheel.
For every 1km/h reduction in average speed
across the roading network, there
is a 6% reduction in fatal crash risk, or nearly a 30% reduction if speed is
lowered by 5km/h. This is why we focus on speed, as we know it’s one of the
main contributors of death and injury on New Zealand roads.