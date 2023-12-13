Vehicles Stopped And Infringements Issued As Police Target High-risk Driving Behaviours, Cardrona Valley

Otago Lakes Road Policing Sergeant Dylan Hannah-Jones:

Police have stopped a large number of drivers following an operation

targeting high risk driving behaviour in Central Otago on Tuesday 12

December.

Police conducted an operation across the Crown Range Road and Cardrona Valley

Road.

22 infringements were issued to drivers needlessly crossing the centre line

and carrying out unsafe passing manoeuvres, with two drivers stopped

travelling nearly twice the speed limit on the wrong side of the road through

Cardrona Village.

Ten further infringements were issued for a range of offences including

speeding, drivers using their mobile phones and failing to wear their

seatbelts.

This type of high-risk behaviour puts our families, communities and visitors

at risk.

Police urge motorists to be patient, and drive to the conditions.

Driving while distracted, speeding, and failing to wear your seatbelt are all

behaviours that increase the risk of crashes, which can result in serious

injuries or even death.

Police will continue to put in the mahi to keep families safe all summer. We

need our community to do their bit by driving safely, being patient and

making good decisions behind the wheel.

For every 1km/h reduction in average speed across the roading network, there

is a 6% reduction in fatal crash risk, or nearly a 30% reduction if speed is

lowered by 5km/h. This is why we focus on speed, as we know it’s one of the

main contributors of death and injury on New Zealand roads.

