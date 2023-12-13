Arrests Made Following Dishonesty Offending, Tairāwhiti

Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths, Tairāwhiti Police:

Police have charged two men following multiple commercial burglaries in the

city last month.

Police yesterday executed search warrants at two residential addresses

resulting in the recovery of some of the stolen items, including property

from a commercial burglary in August.

Two men, aged 40 and 44, remain in Police custody and are due to appear in

the Gisborne District Court this afternoon on burglary and other

dishonesty-related charges.

Enquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.

This type of offending has far-reaching consequences for our local business

owners and third-party victims, causing significant operational disruption

and fiscal loss. The offending will not be tolerated, and Police are

committed to holding these offenders to account.

If you are a victim of offending, or if you witness any suspicious behaviour,

you are urged to contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if

it’s after the fact.

