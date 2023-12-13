Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Semi-Finalists Announced Across 7 Categories

The New Zealander of the Year Awards team announces the Semi-Finalists in seven categories for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards ­­Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.

From thousands of nominations, these remarkable New Zealanders stood out; identified by an independent judging panel as upholding the mana and spirit of this much-loved awards programme. These semi-finalists have continuously sparked joy and impact across the motu.

After a few years of uncertainty, 2023 has marked a unique year for Aotearoa. Through change and re-navigation, as a nation, we’ve had a rare opportunity to look inwards and move in a new direction. Focusing our attention to the challenges and opportunities that exist right here on our shores.

The annual Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards celebrate Kiwi from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead across seven Award categories.

Earlier this year, the Awards team called on New Zealanders to honour extraordinary Kiwi, those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place, by casting a nomination. Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel, and the 10 Semi-Finalists per category were selected.

All Semi-Finalists go on for consideration in the next round of judging, where they are carefully whittled down to just three finalists in each Award category, to be announced on 21 February 2024. Award winners will be revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Awards night, set to take place on Wednesday 27 March 2024 at the Auckland Viaduct Event Centre.

Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank Chief Executive, emphasises the significance of celebrating these contributions, stating, "If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the well-being of our country, it’s now. It is a real privilege to honour the creativity, selflessness, and visionary people that help make us proud to call Aotearoa home."

To learn more about the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa

Let us continue to celebrate and uplift the stories of these individuals who contribute to making New Zealand a better place for all.

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

In alphabetical order

Blair Jamieson

David Letele

Haehaetu Barrett

Jim Salinger

Kiri Nathan

Lee Timutimu

Linda Tuhiwai Smith

Rachel Smalley

Sarai Bareman

Sir Wayne Smith

_________

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau

In alphabetical order

Bariz Shah

Cha’nel Kaa-Luke

Ihorangi Reweti Peters

Josiah Tualamali’i

Julia Arnott-Neenee

Keegan Jones

Maia Tipene

Simran Kaur

Tayla Naismit

Te Matahiapo Hynes

_________

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau

In alphabetical order

Bob Francis

Douglas Wingfield 'Scotty'

Gary Dalton

Jeet Suchdev

Ken Keys

Jim Salinger

Patricia Allen

Mani Mitchell MNZM

Neill Simpson

Robert McGowan

_________

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

In alphabetical order

Brianne West

Cecilia Robinson

Craig Piggott

Danny Ing

Don Sandbrook

Jonathan Ring

Logan Walker

Mark Finch

Martin Wylie

Stefan Powell & James Powell

_________

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

In alphabetical order

Aviva

Cyclone Gabrielle Volunteers (representative to be confirmed)

Backcountry Trust Aotearoa/New Zealand

Give a Kid a Blanket

Jobs for Mums

She Sharp

Taskforce Kiwi

Te Puna Reo o Manga Tangaroa

Voice of Aroha

WELLfed NZ Trust

_________

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year 2024 Te Pou Toko o te Tau

In alphabetical order

Amelia Kaui

Colin Kilpatrick

Dr Olive Webb

Dr Ruakere Hond

Jeanne O'Brien

Matt Brown

Neela Neela

Gwyneth Beard

Parminder Kaur

Sally Walker

_________

Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

In alphabetical order

Angela Clifford

Graeme Atkins

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr

Joanne Murray

Michelle Impey

Nicola MacDonald

Paul Ward

Stewart Bull

Stuart Muir

Tohe Ashby

