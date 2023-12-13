Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Semi-Finalists Announced Across 7 Categories
The New Zealander of the Year Awards team announces the Semi-Finalists in seven categories for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa.
From thousands of nominations, these remarkable New Zealanders stood out; identified by an independent judging panel as upholding the mana and spirit of this much-loved awards programme. These semi-finalists have continuously sparked joy and impact across the motu.
After a few years of uncertainty, 2023 has marked a unique year for Aotearoa. Through change and re-navigation, as a nation, we’ve had a rare opportunity to look inwards and move in a new direction. Focusing our attention to the challenges and opportunities that exist right here on our shores.
The annual Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards celebrate Kiwi from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead across seven Award categories.
Earlier this year, the Awards team called on New Zealanders to honour extraordinary Kiwi, those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place, by casting a nomination. Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel, and the 10 Semi-Finalists per category were selected.
All Semi-Finalists go on for consideration in the next round of judging, where they are carefully whittled down to just three finalists in each Award category, to be announced on 21 February 2024. Award winners will be revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Awards night, set to take place on Wednesday 27 March 2024 at the Auckland Viaduct Event Centre.
Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank Chief Executive, emphasises the significance of celebrating these contributions, stating, "If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the well-being of our country, it’s now. It is a real privilege to honour the creativity, selflessness, and visionary people that help make us proud to call Aotearoa home."
Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa
In alphabetical order
Blair Jamieson
David Letele
Haehaetu Barrett
Jim Salinger
Kiri Nathan
Lee Timutimu
Linda Tuhiwai Smith
Rachel Smalley
Sarai Bareman
Sir Wayne Smith
_________
University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o te Tau
In alphabetical order
Bariz Shah
Cha’nel Kaa-Luke
Ihorangi Reweti Peters
Josiah Tualamali’i
Julia Arnott-Neenee
Keegan Jones
Maia Tipene
Simran Kaur
Tayla Naismit
Te Matahiapo Hynes
_________
Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau
In alphabetical order
Bob Francis
Douglas Wingfield 'Scotty'
Gary Dalton
Jeet Suchdev
Ken Keys
Jim Salinger
Patricia Allen
Mani Mitchell MNZM
Neill Simpson
Robert McGowan
_________
Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau
In alphabetical order
Brianne West
Cecilia Robinson
Craig Piggott
Danny Ing
Don Sandbrook
Jonathan Ring
Logan Walker
Mark Finch
Martin Wylie
Stefan Powell & James Powell
_________
Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau
In alphabetical order
Aviva
Cyclone Gabrielle Volunteers (representative to be confirmed)
Backcountry Trust Aotearoa/New Zealand
Give a Kid a Blanket
Jobs for Mums
She Sharp
Taskforce Kiwi
Te Puna Reo o Manga Tangaroa
Voice of Aroha
WELLfed NZ Trust
_________
Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year 2024 Te Pou Toko o te Tau
In alphabetical order
Amelia Kaui
Colin Kilpatrick
Dr Olive Webb
Dr Ruakere Hond
Jeanne O'Brien
Matt Brown
Neela Neela
Gwyneth Beard
Parminder Kaur
Sally Walker
_________
Ministry for the Environment New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau
In alphabetical order
Angela Clifford
Graeme Atkins
Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr
Joanne Murray
Michelle Impey
Nicola MacDonald
Paul Ward
Stewart Bull
Stuart Muir
Tohe Ashby