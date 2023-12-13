Large Fire In Te Rapa, Toxic Smoke Warning

Resident in the Hamilton suburbs of Chartwell and Rototuna are advised to stay inside with their windows and doors closed as Fire and Emergency battles a large fire in Te Rapa, Hamilton.

An Electronic Mobile Alert was sent to residents in those areas around 7pm advising them do so until further notice.

It comes after Fire and Emergency crews received multiple calls around 5.30pm to a building fire.

When crews arrived, they found a building measuring 40m x 10m well involved in fire. Crews are continuing to work to extinguish the fire. The building is used as boat storage.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communication Centre Shift Manager Michael Anderson says there are eight fire trucks, one ladder truck, one Command Unit, two water tankers and five support vehicles on the scene.

The public are asked to avoid the Te Rapa area until further notice.

